Shed behind vacant house burned - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shed behind vacant house burned

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after a shed caught fire and burned Wednesday morning behind a vacant house.

Firefighters responded to the house in the 3700 block of Hassett Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

The shed behind the house was under control within ten minutes.

No one lived in the house and no injuries were reported, according to firefighters on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly