August 2017 looking cooler, wetter than average

Summer is in full swing across the ArkLaTex as we head into August. It's not been a particularly brutal summer. There have been plenty of days in the 90s which is to be expected, but only one day that we've hit triple digits so far. Typically those triple digits become more common in August, but that may not be the case this year. Here's a look at a our average August weather and a preview of what the month ahead may hold.

August Averages

August is on average our hottest month of the year, although temperatures start to back down by the end of the month. We start the month with an average high of 94. The average high climbs to 95 by the 3rd before easing back around mid-month. By the 31st our average high temperature has fallen back to 93.

Overnight lows gradually cool during the month as nights get longer. An average low of 73 on the 1st falls to 70 by the last day of the month.

The all-time record high for Shreveport occurred in August back on the 18th of the month in 1909. That day the temperature soared to a blistering hot 110 degrees. The record low for the month is a much more comfortable 53 set on August 17th, 1992.

August is the driest month of the year with an average rainfall of 2.73 inches. Our wettest August was in 1912 when 10.89 inches of rain was recorded, most of which fell over a two day stretch between the 8th and 9th.

Outlook for August 2017

Based on current weather patterns and expected trends our friends at the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center anticipate that August this year could be cooler and wetter than average.

Through mid-month the weather pattern is not going to support extreme heat for a good chunk of the United States including right here in the ArkLaTex.

Wetter than average conditions are also expected over the next couple of weeks which is also going to help hold the temperatures down.

I wouldn't say summer is over yet though. Keep in mind we can see temperatures in the triple digits through much of September and in the 90s through October so we'll have to wait and see if summer heat makes a late return.

