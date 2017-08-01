Popular New Orleans eatery to open a restaurant in Shreveport

The Praline Connection, a popular New Orleans restaurant, is working on opening a location in Shreveport.

Owned by Cecil Kaigler and Curtis Moore, the eatery that began as a home delivery service has served down-home Cajun and Creole food for more than 20 years.

"The purpose of the business was to cook food for housewives that were too busy to go home and cook after a long day," Kaigler said.

Their planned move up north will be their first time serving outside the Big Easy.

"We not going to bridge the gap. ... We just gonna come up here and cook what we cook," Kaigler said.

"But if there are things that ya'll like … I'll cook it and put my flare on it and make it taste like it's coming from New Orleans."

The owners say they have been eyeing Shreveport for some time.

Between the city's proximity to Texas and Arkansas, the owners believe it's the perfect place to start their franchise.

"And after coming to Shreveport my first time here. I've fallen in love with it. We should have done this a long time ago."

The expansion is a taste of the many things you can find in Shreveport-Bossier City, said Liz Swaine, director of Shreveport's Downtown Development Authority.

"It's more opportunity, it's more wonderful food, it's more of all of the things that we love about our region," she added.

Every time you can add to our options, it's a wonderful thing. Then people can't say you can't get there. Well, by golly, you can."

Praline Connection has not yet set a date for opening its Shreveport restaurant.

But its owners say the move will be worth the wait.

"We goin' bring a little Creole, Cajun and soul food. And when you mix the three of those together, you can't come up with something other than good."

