Authorities follow new lead on missing Natchitoches woman

Winn Parish sheriff's deputies search Aug. 1 for 23-year-old Cynthia Orsborn, of Marthaville, off Louisiana Highway 156 at Goldonna, La. (Source: Winn Parish Sheriff's Office)

Winn Parish sheriff's deputies are searching a new area for a missing Natchitoches Parish woman.

The family of 23-year-old Cynthia Orsborn, of Marthaville, first reported her missing June 13.

Less than a week later, authorities expanded their search to Winn Parish after she reportedly was spotted in Calvin.

Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said his deputies followed a lead Tuesday to an area along Louisiana Highway 156 at Goldonna.

Cadaver dogs led them to a water body near the border of Winn and Natchitoches parishes, said Jordan, whose agency now is leading the investigation.

Divers then began searching the area.

At last check, Orsborn's boyfriend Jack Daniel Nobles is the only person of interest in the case.

The Provencal resident remains in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on six counts of violating a protective order and one count of failing to appear in court, booking records show.

Orsborn filed the order against Nobles in November.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.