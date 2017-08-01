Sen. Gatti's 10 year old daughter passes in sleep

The 10 year old daughter of Louisiana State Senator Ryan Gatti has passed away. KSLA News 12 confirmed with Senator Gatti's District 36 office that Rebecca Leigh Gatti was found to have passed in her sleep Monday morning.

A visitation for Rebecca is slated for 3pm Thursday afternoon at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton on Palmetto Road. A celebration of Rebecca's life will then begin at 4pm, also at Cypress.

Rebecca is survived by immediate family members, her father Ryan, her mother Dr. Susan Gatti, and sisters (picture left to right) Elizabeth, Katherine and Charlotte.

