NWLA lawmaker's 10-year-old daughter passes in her sleep

The Gatti family: Elizabeth (from left), Dr. Susan Gatti holding daughter Rebecca, state Sen. Ryan Gatti, Katherine and Charlotte (Photo courtesy of state Sen. Ryan Gatti's office)

The 10-year-old daughter of Louisiana state Sen. Ryan Gatti has passed away.

KSLA News 12 has confirmed with Gatti's District 36 office that Rebecca Leigh Gatti was found to have passed in her sleep Monday morning.

A visitation for Rebecca is slated for 3 p.m. Thursday at Cypress Baptist Church, 4701 Palmetto Road in Benton.

A celebration of her life will follow at 4 p.m. at the same church.

In addition to her father, Rebecca is survived by her mother, Dr. Susan Gatti, and sisters Elizabeth, Katherine and Charlotte.

