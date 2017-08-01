Rescuers trying to save child swept away in rain-filled ditch

Shreveport first responders are trying to rescue a child from a ditch.

The 7-year-old was swept away during the rain, authorities said.

Divers are on their way to the 3900 block of Orla Avenue.

That's between Quinton and Emery streets and on the south side of Interstate 20 across from Fair Grounds Field.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

