Authorities ID child swept away in rain-filled ditch

Rescuers are up against a complex array of open and underground drainage ditches in their search for a 7-year-old boy.

Authorities say Daysean Combest is believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch behind a residence.

It happened at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday on Orla Avenue between Quinton and Emery streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Divers have been sent to the 3900 block of Orla Avenue.

That's on the south side of Interstate 20 across from Fair Grounds Field.

Rescuers have checked open ditches as far as Midway and Virginia avenues.

And they have been working with the city's water and sewerage department to check the drains in line with where the child is believed to have been in the ditch, a spokesman said.

A camera with a 1,000-foot reach now is being used to check underground drains that first responders cannot access.

The boy's mother found his sandals by the drainage ditch and believes he passed through the ditch during heavy rains.

Authorities are unsure if the child knows how to swim, the spokesman said.

Daysean Combest has a blonde patch in his hair and last was seen wearing a gray shirt and red shorts.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him to immediately call them.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

