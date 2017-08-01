Back-to-school sales tax holiday information for AR, LA, OK, TX - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Following are dates and details of back-to-school sales tax holidays in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

ARKANSAS

WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Saturday Aug. 5 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

DESCRIPTION: No state or local sales or use tax collected during the 48-hour period on purchases of

  • clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than $100 per item
  • clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than $50 per item
  • school supplies
  • school art supplies
  • school instructional materials.

Click here for further details about the Arkansas sales tax holiday.

LOUISIANA

WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

DESCRIPTION: Shoppers get a 2 percent break, meaning they pay 3 percent in state sales tax. The exemption applies only to the first $2,500 of the price of eligible items. And local sales taxes still apply. 

Some items that are ineligible for Louisiana's state tax exemption are:

  • Vehicles
  • Meals
  • Hotel occupancy
  • Amusement
  • Recreational
  • Repairs to personal property 
  • Cleaning services

Click here to learn more about Louisiana's sales tax holidays.

OKLAHOMA

WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to midnight  Sunday, Aug. 6.

DESCRIPTION: Sales tax exemption clothing and footwear with a sales price of less than $100.

The exemption does not apply to:

  • clothing accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other similar items,
  • special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use,
  • rental of clothing or footwear.

Any item that costs $100 or more is taxable.

The total price of items in a buy one, get one free sale cannot be averaged to qualify both items for the exemption. The exemption depends on the actual price paid for each item.

If a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100, the item qualifies for the sales tax exemption. This is true even if a retailer’s coupon or loyalty card is required to secure the discount.

Click here to learn more about Oklahoma's sales tax holiday.

TEXAS

WHEN: Aug. 11-13.

DESCRIPTION: Exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced at less than $100 from sales and use taxes, which could save shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

Here's the fine print about:

Clothing and footwear
Backpacks
School supplies
Layaways and rain checks

