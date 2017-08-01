Back-to-school sales tax holiday information for AR, LA, OK, TX

Following are dates and details of back-to-school sales tax holidays in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

ARKANSAS

WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Saturday Aug. 5 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

DESCRIPTION: No state or local sales or use tax collected during the 48-hour period on purchases of

clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than $100 per item

clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than $50 per item

school supplies

school art supplies

school instructional materials.

Click here for further details about the Arkansas sales tax holiday.

LOUISIANA

WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

DESCRIPTION: Shoppers get a 2 percent break, meaning they pay 3 percent in state sales tax. The exemption applies only to the first $2,500 of the price of eligible items. And local sales taxes still apply.

Some items that are ineligible for Louisiana's state tax exemption are:

Vehicles

Meals

Hotel occupancy

Amusement

Recreational

Repairs to personal property

Cleaning services

Click here to learn more about Louisiana's sales tax holidays.

OKLAHOMA

WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to midnight Sunday, Aug. 6.

DESCRIPTION: Sales tax exemption clothing and footwear with a sales price of less than $100.

The exemption does not apply to:

clothing accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other similar items,

special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use,

rental of clothing or footwear.

Any item that costs $100 or more is taxable.

The total price of items in a buy one, get one free sale cannot be averaged to qualify both items for the exemption. The exemption depends on the actual price paid for each item.

If a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100, the item qualifies for the sales tax exemption. This is true even if a retailer’s coupon or loyalty card is required to secure the discount.

Click here to learn more about Oklahoma's sales tax holiday.

TEXAS

WHEN: Aug. 11-13.

DESCRIPTION: Exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced at less than $100 from sales and use taxes, which could save shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

Here's the fine print about:

Clothing and footwear

Backpacks

School supplies

Layaways and rain checks

