Back-to-school sales tax holiday information for AR, LA, OK, TX

Following are dates and details of back-to-school sales tax holidays in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.
ARKANSAS
WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Saturday Aug. 5 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
DESCRIPTION: No state or local sales or use tax collected during the 48-hour period on purchases of
- clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than $100 per item
- clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than $50 per item
- school supplies
- school art supplies
- school instructional materials.
Click here for further details about the Arkansas sales tax holiday.
LOUISIANA
WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
DESCRIPTION: Shoppers get a 2 percent break, meaning they pay 3 percent in state sales tax. The exemption applies only to the first $2,500 of the price of eligible items. And local sales taxes still apply.
Some items that are ineligible for Louisiana's state tax exemption are:
- Vehicles
- Meals
- Hotel occupancy
- Amusement
- Recreational
- Repairs to personal property
- Cleaning services
Click here to learn more about Louisiana's sales tax holidays.
OKLAHOMA
WHEN: 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to midnight Sunday, Aug. 6.
DESCRIPTION: Sales tax exemption clothing and footwear with a sales price of less than $100.
The exemption does not apply to:
- clothing accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other similar items,
- special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use,
- rental of clothing or footwear.
Any item that costs $100 or more is taxable.
The total price of items in a buy one, get one free sale cannot be averaged to qualify both items for the exemption. The exemption depends on the actual price paid for each item.
If a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100, the item qualifies for the sales tax exemption. This is true even if a retailer’s coupon or loyalty card is required to secure the discount.
Click here to learn more about Oklahoma's sales tax holiday.
TEXAS
WHEN: Aug. 11-13.
DESCRIPTION: Exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced at less than $100 from sales and use taxes, which could save shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
