Texarkana Texas police investigating multiple armed robberies

The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>
The family of a missing Barbour County woman is anxiously waiting for news of a development in her disappearance but with each passing day, their fears continue to grow. Lisa Joy Theris, 25, of Louisville, has been gone for two weeks.More >>