Texarkana Texas police investigating multiple armed robberies

Authorities in Texarkana Texas are investigating several robberies that they believe were committed by the same men.

A total of three armed robberies were committed late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Police are looking for three men who were armed with pistols and wearing masks, according to Texarkana Texas police spokesman Shawn Vaughn.

The first robbery happened just before midnight at the Arista Apartments in the 3500 block of Arista Boulevard. Two victims told police that they were approached by the three masked men demanding that they hand over their belongings.

Among the items they nabbed were wallets, cell phones and a backpack containing a Nintendo gaming system.

The second and third robberies were reported twenty minutes later outside the Sedona Apartments in the 4600 block of Summerhill Road. One man was robbed of his wallet and cell phone when he was sitting in his vehicle.

Another person was approached by the three men, but instead of giving into their demands, he drove off without giving them anything.

Finally, just after 1:20 a.m., a taxi driver told police he pulled up in front of a home in the 1800 block of West 16th Street when two men got out on an older silver SUV and came up to his cab. One of the men put a gun to his head and ordered him to lie on the ground.

After complying with the gunman's demands, the other man removed the victim's wallet that had money from that night's fairs. The two men then left in the SUV, which was driven by a third man and was last seen headed south on Summerhill Road.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

