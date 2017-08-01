Nighttime 5K planned to support Operation Bright Holiday

A 5K run held in September will raise funds for an organization that sends airmen home to their families for the holidays.

The run will be held Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ Fit Gym on Chinaberry Drive in Bossier City. The evening will close with a fireworks show.

Funds raised will go to Operation Bright Holiday, an initiative to send airmen home for the holidays.

Director of The Warrior Network Trey McGuire understands how difficult it is to be away from family and that's the gap they hope to bridge.

Operation Bright Holiday was established in 2008 and has grown since then.

