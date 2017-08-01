Texarkana Academy Sports + Outdoors gives Boys & Girls club members free shopping spree

Back to school shopping just got a little easier for 30 students in Texarkana.

Academy Sports + Outdoors gave 30 members of the Boys and Girls Club a $100 shopping spree on Tuesday morning.

Each child received a $100 gift card to use towards clothes, backpacks, shoes and other school supplies.

This is the giveaway's eighth year. The retail chain has over 100 similar events, benefiting 3,000 kids throughout the southeast and midwest.

