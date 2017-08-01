NWLA sport's club to hold fundraiser for female veterans monument

A Bossier Parish bar will host a fundraiser Saturday, August 19 for the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex.

The event will be at Boomer’s Sports Lounge at 7521 Highway 80 in Princeton, LA from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The women's organization is working to raise money for a female veterans monument to eventually be erected at the Bossier Civic Center.

The event will feature entertainment, corporate sponsors making donations and several raffles of donated items from local businesses.

The group needs to raise $100,000 to complete this project.

Once the monument is completed and installed, the group plans to turn their efforts towards scholarships for female veterans.

Boomer’s is a new sport’s club owned by a USAF retired boom operator.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex or donate to their statue fund can click here.

