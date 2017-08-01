Shreveport mayor to deliver 'State of the City' address

Pastors, church members don't want Shreveport's latest slaying to discourage people from the work they are doing.

Pastors, church members don't want Shreveport's latest slaying to discourage people from the work they are doing.

These men say more needs to be done in communities to help stop the violence. (Source: KSLA News 12)

These men say more needs to be done in communities to help stop the violence. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A new initiative aims to get more guns and felons off Shreveport streets and reward those who report them.

A new initiative aims to get more guns and felons off Shreveport streets and reward those who report them.

Six new billboards throughout Shreveport promote the Police Department's and Crime Stoppers' effort to get people to report those who illegally have a firearm. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Six new billboards throughout Shreveport promote the Police Department's and Crime Stoppers' effort to get people to report those who illegally have a firearm. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

'End the Silence:' SPD, Crime Stoppers offer reward for tips on illegal guns

'End the Silence:' SPD, Crime Stoppers offer reward for tips on illegal guns

Mothers, fathers, preachers and others prayed for an end to violence in Shreveport and for peace in the hearts of young men tied up with violence.

Mothers, fathers, preachers and others prayed for an end to violence in Shreveport and for peace in the hearts of young men tied up with violence.

Community again prays for an end to violence in Shreveport

Community again prays for an end to violence in Shreveport

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is set to deliver her 'State of the City' address Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor will speak at noon during the monthly meeting of the Caddo Parish Republican Party at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on East 70th Street in Shreveport.

We will live stream the event here, on KSLA News 12's Facebook page and on the KSLA News 12's apps.

The address comes in the midst of the city's increased efforts to fight violence, including a new initiative called the "End the Silence, Stop the Violence" program.

The initiative allows citizens to anonymously report people, particularly felons, who illegally possess a firearm.

Pastors and church groups have recently also been hosting prayer walks and marches in an effort to help end violence.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.