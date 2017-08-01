Shreveport mayor to deliver 'State of the City' address - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport mayor to deliver 'State of the City' address

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler is set to deliver her 'State of the City' address Tuesday afternoon.

The mayor will speak at noon during the monthly meeting of the Caddo Parish Republican Party at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on East 70th Street in Shreveport.

The address comes in the midst of the city's increased efforts to fight violence, including a new initiative called the "End the Silence, Stop the Violence" program.

The initiative allows citizens to anonymously report people, particularly felons, who illegally possess a firearm.

Pastors and church groups have recently also been hosting prayer walks and marches in an effort to help end violence.

