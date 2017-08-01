Shreveport mayor delivers 'State of the City' address

Mothers, fathers, preachers and others prayed for an end to violence in Shreveport and for peace in the hearts of young men tied up with violence.More >>
Mothers, fathers, preachers and others prayed for an end to violence in Shreveport and for peace in the hearts of young men tied up with violence.More >>
A new initiative aims to get more guns and felons off Shreveport streets and reward those who report them.More >>
A new initiative aims to get more guns and felons off Shreveport streets and reward those who report them.More >>
Pastors, church members don't want Shreveport's latest slaying to discourage people from the work they are doing.More >>
Pastors, church members don't want Shreveport's latest slaying to discourage people from the work they are doing.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The burglar was apparently unaware a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The suspect allegedly threatened to post the video to social media unless the couple paid him $5,000.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
The caller is not identified but called 911 to report the July 19 incident at the graveside funeral of Margaret Livington. In the call, she reports that James Kester, 64, drove through the mourners, injuring 12.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
He was believed to be in his 40s. and Port Authority officials said that he plunged three stories onto the floor of the center hall.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
A couple whose two children were taken from them claim they lost custody of their sons because they scored low on IQ tests.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>
"This little girl was trying to go see her mom and dad, so she came from upstairs to the basement to find them," leaving her footprints behind her.More >>