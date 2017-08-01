Shreveport mayor delivers 'State of the City' address - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport mayor delivers 'State of the City' address

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler delivered her 2017 State of the City address before the Caddo Republican Party's monthly meeting Tuesday.
Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler delivered her 'State of the City' address Tuesday, telling the Caddo Parish Republican Party that "one of the hallmarks of this administration has been unity" at their monthly meeting. 

The address comes in the midst of the city's increased efforts to fight violence, including a new initiative called the "End the Silence, Stop the Violence" program.

The initiative allows citizens to anonymously report people, particularly felons, who illegally possess a firearm.

Pastors and church groups have recently also been hosting prayer walks and marches in an effort to help end violence.

