Louisiana tax free holiday this weekend, stores planning big sales

Just in time for back to school, Louisiana will be holding a tax free weekend this Friday and Saturday.

Taxes will be lifted starting 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 4 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Shoppers can get a 2 percent break on select items. The exemption only replies to the first $2,500 price of eligible items.

JCPenney stores will hold what they're calling the biggest sale of the season this weekend, according to a news release. Items included in the sale are $5 T-shirts, $7 backpacks and $9 shorts. A 30 percent off coupon will be valid Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.

Through Sep. 9, JCPenney salons are offering $10 haircuts for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.

At JCPenney Optical, children 16 and under can get one pair of eyeglasses for $39.99 or two for $69.99. The sale is valid through Sep. 30.

Shoppers can also download the JCPenney app now through Aug. 31 for a $10 reward along with more coupons.

Below is a list of items that are not eligible during the tax-free weekend.

Vehicles

Meals

Hotel occupancy

Amusement

Recreational

Repairs to personal property

Cleaning services

Local sales taxes still apply in full.

Click here for more information on Louisiana sales tax holidays.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.