Louisiana tax free holiday this weekend, stores planning big sales

Just in time for back to school, Louisiana will be holding a tax free weekend this Friday and Saturday. 

Taxes will be lifted starting 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 4 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Shoppers can get a 2 percent break on select items. The exemption only replies to the first $2,500 price of eligible items.

JCPenney stores will hold what they're calling the biggest sale of the season this weekend, according to a news release. Items included in the sale are $5 T-shirts, $7 backpacks and $9 shorts. A 30 percent off coupon will be valid Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. 

Through Sep. 9, JCPenney salons are offering $10 haircuts for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.

At JCPenney Optical, children 16 and under can get one pair of eyeglasses for $39.99 or two for $69.99. The sale is valid through Sep. 30.

Shoppers can also download the JCPenney app now through Aug. 31 for a $10 reward along with more coupons.

Below is a list of items that are not eligible during the tax-free weekend.

  • Vehicles
  • Meals
  • Hotel occupancy
  • Amusement
  • Recreational
  • Repairs to personal property 
  • Cleaning services

Local sales taxes still apply in full.

Click here for more information on Louisiana sales tax holidays.

