Police release name of 5-year-old killed by stray bullet

What some might describe as a love triangle reportedly led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy and critically wounded a man, authorities say.

What some might describe as a love triangle reportedly led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy and critically wounded a man, authorities say.

BOOKED: Keuntrel Rayshun Knight, 20, of Shreveport, one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOOKED: Keuntrel Rayshun Knight, 20, of Shreveport, one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Police: Stray bullet may have killed 5-year-old sitting in car

Police: Stray bullet may have killed 5-year-old sitting in car

BOOKED: Keuntrel Rayshun Knight, 20, one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City police have released the name of the 5-year-old who they say was killed by a stray bullet Sunday morning.

The boy was identified as Reese Williams, Jr.

Bossier City police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Southern Living Mobile Home Park on East Texas Street about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at a mobile home to find the child and his father 29-year-old Reese Williams had been shot.

Police Sgt. Joel Frentress said it was Williams who drove his car to the mobile home with his son Reese Williams, Jr. and two other children in the back seat.

Detectives think it possibly was a stray bullet that hit the 5-year-old boy as he was sitting in the back seat of Williams' car.

Williams was upset about a woman he believed was inside the mobile home, Frentress said.

Police say the boy was the son of a woman who lived in the mobile home, Nicorya T. Chisley.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Williams and 20-year-old Keuntrel Rayshun Knight.

Detectives arrested Knight at the scene on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

He now is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Prison at Plain Dealing.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.