Memorial set Thursday for teenager slain at ETX residence

A memorial is planned for one of the victims of a deadly shooting Friday evening.

The gathering to remember 18-year-old Shayla Carson, of Waskom, Texas, will be held Thursday evening in the auditorium of Elysian Fields High School, 2400 Farm-to-Market Road 451 in Elysian Fields, Texas.

It begins at 6 p.m.

An email says the ceremony is open all friends, acquaintances and other members of the community.

Also, GoFundMe page has been established to help Carson's family with her funeral expenses.

Carson and Dalton Berry were slain at a residence in the community of Panola, Texas.

Another person who was shot was flown to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Officials have not yet released the identity of that person.

A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the residence's driveway in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Panola County Sheriff's Office at (903) 693-0333.

