New Louisiana laws in effect Aug. 1; including abortion restrictions, sentencing

Tuesday marks August 1, the day each year hundreds of new laws take effect in Louisiana. Here's a look at what's new this year: On the streets Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will have to post signs notifying drivers. If there are no signs, those communities can not use the images from the traffic cameras to ticket motorists. Drivers education students will soon be getting lessons on how to interact with police during a traffic stop. The law is aimed at r...

Tuesday marks August 1, the day each year hundreds of new laws take effect in Louisiana. Here's a look at what's new this year: On the streets Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will have to post signs notifying drivers. If there are no signs, those communities can not use the images from the traffic cameras to ticket motorists. Drivers education students will soon be getting lessons on how to interact with police during a traffic stop. The law is aimed at r...

200 new Louisiana laws go into effect starting Tuesday including laws about abortion and a criminal justice overhaul.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

August 1 marks the day each year new laws take effect in Louisiana.

This year some of the laws include:

Minors face tougher restrictions for getting an abortion - a legal guardian now must provide an I.D. along with a notarized statement allowing the procedure.

New Law: Unmarried woman under 18 must have guardian provide state ID to have abortion. Prior law only required notarized statement. @KSLA — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) August 1, 2017

Cities and towns that use cameras to catch speeders will have to post signs notifying drivers. If there are no signs, those communities can not use the images from the traffic cameras to ticket motorists.

Pieces of Gov. Edwards' overhaul take effect, including sentencing law changes, a statute aimed at helping ex-offenders obtain occupational licenses, and a provision to shrink fines and court fees if they cause financial hardship.

New Law: LA Colleges can no longer ask about your criminal history when you apply. Exceptions include Stalking, Rape, Sexual Assault. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/pS5mZdak6O — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) August 1, 2017

For a full list of new laws, go here to the Louisiana State Legislature's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.