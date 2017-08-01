Gas compressor station catches fire in Natchitoches

The all-clear has been given after a fire at a gas compressor station in Natchitoches Tuesday night. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

The station is located in the 4600 block of Highway 486 south of Campti.

The fire happened at around 11:30 p.m., according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Deputies say the fire was under control around 1:30 a.m. and fire and hazmat crews stayed on scene to cool equipment for pipeline crews to assess the damages.

The pipeline crews are also investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for a time but later reopened.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #3, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, and Natchitoches Haz-Mat all responded to the fire.

