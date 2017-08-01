Caddo deputy rear-ends 18 wheeler

A Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy managed to escape injury Tuesday morning after other deputies say he rear-ending a tractor trailer.

Deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to the scene on Highway 79 in Caddo Parish.

Officials on scene say the deputy was on his way to a non-emergency call when he rear ended a northbound tractor trailer in front of the Relay Station between Greenwood and Bethany.

Neither the deputy nor truck driver was injured in the crash. However, the deputy will receive an evaluation from the sheriff's office.

Traffic was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

