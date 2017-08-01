Adams, Claiborne take strong stances on CTE - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Adams, Claiborne take strong stances on CTE

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
Connect
(KSLA) -

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Jets defensive back and Shreveport native Morris Claiborne and rookie safety Jamal Adams took strong stances on CTE Monday. Casey Viera explains the controversial comments from the two former LSU Tigers.

Powered by Frankly