LA congressman: Chaos during transitions frustrating at times

"If we can get everything stabilized in the White House, I think we have a better chance of accomplishing all these missions," Congressman Mike Johnson said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Congressman Mike Johnson says the recent shakeup at the White House has not daunted his faith in the Trump administration.

"Being a member of the legislative branch, we have to let the White House operate how the White House operates," he said during a town hall meeting Monday in Shreveport.

"It's frustrating sometimes to see all the chaos in the transitions, but we trust they're gonna get it settled and do the right thing."

Johnson took questions and spoke about a number of topics, including the Affordable Care Act and tax reform in addition to the changes in the White House staff.

"I certainly support the president's mission and his agenda because it's the right agenda for the country and we gotta continue to advance the ball," Johnson said. "And if we can get everything stabilized in the White House, I think we have a better chance of accomplishing all these missions."

