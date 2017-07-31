Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office canine recovering from surgery

A K9 officer with the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office is recuperating after having surgery for a twist in his spleen.

The problem was discovered when Charlie developed a high fever and became lethargic while training in New Iberia, deputies said.

The canine was rushed to a veterinarian there then transferred to veterinarian in Sabine Parish.

After extensive diagnosis, Charlie again was transferred, this time to LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, where he underwent surgery.

Sabine Parish authorities said they appreciate everyone's support during the difficult time.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.