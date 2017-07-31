Police seek help identifying person who robbed SWAR store

Texarkana, Ark., police are sharing some menacing-looking images captured by a surveillance camera.

Now they are asking for your help identifying the person in the photos.

The male is wanted in connection with the robbery of E-Z Mart, 4524 N. State Line Road, early Saturday morning.

Police say he was armed with a small, semi-automatic handgun when he stole money from the store then ran away.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call Texarkana, Ark., police at (903) 798-3130.

