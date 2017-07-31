Wreck slows travel on eastbound I-220 - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Eastbound Interstate 220 temporarily was closed Monday afternoon.

Louisiana highway department cameras show traffic now appears to be moving, albeit quite slowly

Workers have cleared a wreck in the construction zone on eastbound I-220 near Blanchard Road.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Blanchard Road.

