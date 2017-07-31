Panola County homicide victims identified

Authorities in Panola County are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead and another injured.

Search on for gunmen who left 2 dead, 1 wounded in ETX

Authorities have identified the two people left dead after a shooting in Panola County Friday evening.

A Panola County chief deputy identified the two victims as 21-year-old Dalton Berry, from Panola, and 18-year-old Shayla Carson, from Waskom, according to the Panola Watchman.

Another person was injured in the shooting and flown to University Health hospital. As of Monday morning identity of the surviving victim has not been released, according to the Panola Watchman.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday evening in the community of Panola, west of Bethany.

When deputies arrived at the trailer house on a private road near County Road 334, they found three people lying on the ground. One survived but the other two are dead.

After a complete search, the house was cleared. Numerous shell casings were found on the ground in front of the trailer house.

A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

A memorial service for Shayla Carson will be held Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. at the Auditorium of Elysian Fields High School.

