Panola County homicide victims identified - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Panola County homicide victims identified

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12) (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Jeff Dillard/KSLA News 12) (Source: Jeff Dillard/KSLA News 12)
PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KSLA) -

Authorities have identified the two people left dead after a shooting in Panola County Friday evening.

A Panola County chief deputy identified the two victims as 21-year-old Dalton Berry, from Panola, and 18-year-old Shayla Carson, from Waskom, according to the Panola Watchman.

Another person was injured in the shooting and flown to University Health hospital. As of Monday morning identity of the surviving victim has not been released, according to the Panola Watchman.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday evening in the community of Panola, west of Bethany.

When deputies arrived at the trailer house on a private road near County Road 334, they found three people lying on the ground. One survived but the other two are dead.

After a complete search, the house was cleared. Numerous shell casings were found on the ground in front of the trailer house.

A passing motorist reported seeing three black males leaving the driveway in a gray or black vehicle, possibly a Nissan.

A memorial service for Shayla Carson will be held Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. at the Auditorium of Elysian Fields High School.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly