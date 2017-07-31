See James Burton's guitar collection in a one of a kind exhibit

He's one of the world's greatest musical legends. James Burton has defined what it means to "rock 'n roll" for more than 60 years. Now, he's showcasing his guitar collection in his hometown of Shreveport.

Burton, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy award winner is opening his collection in a never-before seen exhibition called "Art of the Guitar" presented by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC). Burton and wife Louise curated the exhibit, selecting from Jame’s guitar collection, celebrity “guest guitars” from friends, and memorabilia from his legendary life. Burton has been playing professionally since he was 14 years old and has racked up an impressive list of artists with whom he has performed including Ricky Nelson, Elvis Presley, John Denver, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Joni Mitchell, Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello and Brad Paisley.

Explore the exhibition in this 360° video now:

“I’m honored and excited about the ‘Art of the Guitar’ exhibitions at artspace. They do an incredible job of bringing culture to the area,” said Burton.

“It’s humbling when your hometown shows their appreciation of your achievements through life. Although I have lived in other places and work all over the world, Shreveport has always been and will always be my hometown. I just love the people here.”

There will be special events held August 4-6 to celebrate the exhibition. The weekend will feature free family fun and events with James Burton himself. There will be a group jam session with Burton and Joe Osborn, a classic car show, food trucks, live music, and performances by Burton.

The exhibition is on display at artspace in downtown Shreveport through August 19.