Number of ArkLaTex West Nile virus cases in humans rises to 4

The Texas Department of State and Health Services is reporting two cases of the West Nile Fever in East Texas.

Louisiana health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile virus while Texas has confirmed five. Two of those 12 are in the ArkLaTex.

Bossier City youth sports coach Tommy Long has been diagnosed with bone cancer and now West Nile Meningitis, as well.

Louisiana health officials announced Monday that the count of human cases of West Nile virus in the state has gone up to 14, with three of those being in the ArkLaTex.

The Louisiana Department of Health said there are now three cases in Bossier Parish.

The other cases are as follows:

Allen – 1

East Baton Rouge – 2

Lincoln – 1

Livingston – 2

Morehouse – 1

Ouachita – 1

Rapides – 2

Washington – 1

In Texas, one case has been reported in Panola County. There were also other cases reported in Texas in Cooke, El Paso, Montgomery and Van Zandt counties.

Recently KSLA News 12 told the story of Bossier City youth sports coach Tommy Long who was diagnosed with bone cancer.

Now, just as Tommy made it halfway through chemotherapy came another diagnosis: West Nile Meningitis, inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord and spread through the bite of a mosquito.

