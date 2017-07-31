Unsettled weather ahead for the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Emily was born early Monday morning southwest of Tampa Bay, FL.

Emily is the 6th tropical system of this season and the 5th named storm.

She formed near a cold front that moved through the Ark-La-Tex late last week.

Emily has sustained winds of 45 mph and will cross central Florida with heavy rain and storms as she weakens.

Emily eventually will emerge in the Atlantic and could regain tropical storm strength while moving to the north-northeast.

Tropical Storm Emily will have no effect on the Ark-La-Tex.

?

Does that mean our forecast here at home will be sunny and dry?

No. In fact, it will be the opposite.

After increasing clouds and dry conditions Monday, rain chances return as early as Tuesday afternoon. Isolated rain and a few rumbles will be found along and north of I-30 and may last off and on into the night.

By predawn Wednesday, there is a decent chance that a cluster of storms may approach the ArkLaTex from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma and affect the southern half of the area, including as far south as I-20.

Thursday will have typical summer isolated rain chances with a few afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

Friday, a subtle pattern change will be in store for our area as another rare summer cold front approaches from the north.

This will give the ArkLaTex another shot at needed rain and a few storms.

However, this cold front will not make it to the Gulf of Mexico. Instead, it will stall in our area, leaving unsettled weather for the weekend and into next week.

However, there is definitely an upside to a week of unsettled weather.

The morning lows this week into the first of next week will remain somewhere near 70 degrees.

And afternoon highs will remain either side of 90.

This is fantastic considering that the average morning low this time of year is near 73 and the average afternoon high is near 94.

That is a fine way to start the month of August!

So, despite some wet weather and little sunshine, enjoy the below-normal temperatures while they last.

