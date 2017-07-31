Caddo commissioners to discuss moving Confederate monument

The committee charged with recommending what to do with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport again has delayed its decision.

The committee charged with recommending what to do with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport again has delayed its decision.

Members of a Caddo Commission panel are expected to make their recommendation Thursday about what to do with the Confederate monument outside the Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

Members of a Caddo Commission panel are expected to make their recommendation Thursday about what to do with the Confederate monument outside the Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport.

Meeting on what to do with Confederate memorial delayed

Meeting on what to do with Confederate memorial delayed

Caddo commissioners Monday will discuss the future of the Confederate monument on the parish courthouse grounds.

The work session agenda includes an ordinance by Commissioner Lyndon Johnson that seeks to move the monument to a museum.

A citizens advisory committee twice has tried to vote on a recommendation to the commission.

Both votes were delayed because members were absent.

Johnson thinks the committee has reached a stalemate and the end of its life cycle.

"I really appreciate what they did to try to go out and get the public hearings done and hear all the different input from the public," the commissioner said.

"But, at the same time, we need to move on. We need to actually have a vote. And we need to know what we are going to do."

Johnson wants commissioners to hash out what they need to hash out and vote on the monument one way or another.

"To me, it's past due. We need to move on it. It's been lingering for over a year now. The citizens deserve something better from their elected officials. And we need to vote on it."

Advisory committee Chairman R.J. Johnson told KSLA News 12 that no one from the committee will comment on the proposal during today's commission work session.

The meeting at Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport starts at 3:30 p.m.

Johnson's ordinance is only being introduced this week.

Commissioners will hold their regular meeting Thursday.

Then the proposal may be voted on at the following regular meeting in two weeks.

Also on today's work session agenda is another proposal by Johnson.

This one calls for a fence to be erected around the Caddo Courthouse.

A similar ordinance failed in 2016.

Johnson said a sheriff's deputy asked that the ordinance be reintroduced.

The fence would help cut down on vandalism and homelessness on the courthouse grounds, the commissioner said.

"It will help the Sheriff's Department and the Police Department secure the courthouse when the courthouse is not open a lot better than when it be just open ground like it is now."

After today's work session, members of the parish's Animal Services Committee will whether to study the feasibility of a third party managing Caddo Parish Animal Services and Mosquito Control.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All Rights Reserved.