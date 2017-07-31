NWLA has a new RV park

Come Tuesday, people will have a new park to enjoy in Natchitoches Parish.

That's when the Red River Waterway Commission will open Grand Ecore RV Park, 1071 Tauzin Island Road.

The fully gated venue has 59 RV sites, including 24 pull-throughs and 35 back-ins.

Each site has a concrete pad and includes water, sewer and electricity.

There also is an activity center with a full kitchen and a bathhouse with 12 individual restrooms and showers.

And there is high-speed Wi-Fi available throughout the park.

To get there, travel east of Natchitoches on Louisiana Highway 6.

Turn left at the Corps of Engineers Welcome Center on Tauzin Island Road. This is before you get to Grand Ecore bridge at Red River.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more or to make reservations, contact the park by calling (318) 238-7446 or sending email to info@grandecorervpark.com.

