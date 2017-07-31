Blood drive held for man shot trying to stop theft of mom's purse

His sister says he was shot twice in the chest when he confronted two men who tried to steal their mother's purse.

"How does this happen? How does such a good, smart, loyal, hardworking young man end up almost losing his life over nothing?" asked Samantha Lee, a customer. (Source: Craig Beilby/KSLA News 12)

A blood drive is planned for the co manager of a Shreveport restaurant, who was shot while trying to save his mother from armed robbers.

Police say two masked men approached a woman as she was walking to her car and tried to steal her purse.The woman's son, Juan Zuniga reportedly tried to stop them when he was shot.

"I was heartbroken, just someone so kind and he was trying to stand up for his mother and it just broke my heart to hear," said Caroline Samper the blood drive's organizer.

The blood drive starts Monday and runs through Friday.

"Many people who knew Juan want to do something that shows our strength as a community and this is a great outlet to help someone else in his honor," said Tina Martinez.

Zuniga is the son of late restaurant owner of El Compadre Mexican and Seafood Restaurant. According to a go fund me page, this past year has been especially tough for the Zuniga family.

The page cited the loss of their husband and father, to the years' long road construction project on Youree and Kings Highway that affected several businesses in the area.

"Trying to keep it busy, we're trying to keep this up because this is everything I have right now if we have to be honest," said Edwin Martinez an employee at El Compadre.

Participants can go the LifeShare Blood Center in Shreveport on Linwood Avenue and say they are donating in his honor.

Blood donors will also have the opportunity to add a personal message to cards and a shirt that will be delivered to Zuniga and his family.

“I love that our community is rallying together to support Juan and his family during this time," said blood drive organizer and Zuniga’s friend, Caroline Samper. "He is one of the kindest people I know, and I believe others would agree! Blood donation is a wonderful way to contribute and honor Juan on his journey to recovery.”

The LifeShare Shreveport center opens each day at 8:00 a.m. and is open until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

“One of Juan’s friends, Caroline Samper, contacted us Sunday to hold the blood drive in his honor. Together, it gives those supporting Juan and his family an avenue to overcome violence by helping others. Having a blood supply ready and available for victims, like this, is often critical for survival,” says Tina Martinez, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Center.

