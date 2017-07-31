Police: Man stabbed by girlfriend

Shreveport police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Essex Street.

Police say the man got into a fight with his girlfriend and wouldn't let her leave the house.

That's when she reportedly got a knife and the man ended up with a cut to his collar bone area after an altercation, according to reports.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.