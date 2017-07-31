Texarkana, TX contractor to relocate fowl from Spring Lake Park

The City of Texarkana, Texas has partnered with a local contractor to relocate about 30 ducks and geese from Spring Lake Park that are considered domesticated.

Originally, Texas Parks and Wildlife instructed the city to leave the birds during the dredging of the lake. The ducks and geese were expected to naturally migrate as necessary.

After a follow-up, TPW recommended the domesticated animals be relocated.

Little’s Critter began the relocation on Wednesday, July 26 and it was expected to last about 3-5 days.

The birds are being relocated to Karrh and Wallace Parks.

