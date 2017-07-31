Texarkana, TX contractor to relocate fowl from Spring Lake Park

A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Surprise! Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. And it will make landfall on the west-central Florida coast Monday afternoon.More >>
A man and a woman were not just on the property, but they were living in the home while the Thomas’s were at work.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
It is unclear if the worker was allowed to carry a weapon on the job.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
The 9-year-old’s rendition of a Whitney Houston classic has reached more than 15 million people on Facebook.More >>
Deputies say 12 inmates escaped the Walker County Jail on Sunday.More >>
What some might describe as a love triangle reportedly led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy and critically wounded a man, authorities say.More >>
