Grambling Reports To Camp

Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs and his staff are welcoming 95 players to campus for preseason training camp on Friday, July 28.



Following a complete day of orientation and position meetings on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, the Tigers will hit the field for their first practice of training camp under the lights Sunday night at 8:45 p.m. at the old Tiger Stadium game and practice field at the university's track.



Grambling returns only 12 starters from last season's SWAC Championship and HBCU National Championship season, but with the addition of a promising recruiting class, a handful of Power Five transfers and returning players with significant playing time from last season, the Tigers enter the season with lots of momentum.



The 2017 Hole Experience Preview Day is set for Saturday, August 19 inside Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium following a scrimmage by the Tigers at 9:30 a.m. This will be the final scrimmage of preseason training camp for the Tigers before the 2017 fall semester begins on Monday, August 21.



Media are encouraged to contact the GSU Sports Information Office prior to attending a practice or scrimmage, as times and locations are subject to change.