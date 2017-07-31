NSU Reports to Preseason Camp

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State football players report Sunday afternoon to begin three weeks of preseason camp before classes on campus begin and focus will turn to preparing for the Sept. 2 season opener at Louisiana Tech.



The largest contingent in school history, 101 players, will check in at the Stroud Room of the NSU Athletic Fieldhouse beginning at noon Sunday. Revised NCAA rules allow FCS teams to bring more players than ever before to preseason practices.



The Demons will have equipment fittings to prepare for their preseason practices, which begin Tuesday morning at 8. All workouts prior to the start of school on Aug. 21 are set for 8 a.m. at Turpin Stadium.



New university president Dr. Chris Maggio and veteran director of athletics Greg Burke will speak to the team Sunday night.



Monday's schedule, which begins with the traditional Kirt Straughter Trident Test conditioning assessments at 7:30 a.m. in Turpin Stadium, is otherwise filled with orientation meetings before the evening dinner, newcomer physical exams and head coach Jay Thomas' address to the squad Monday evening.



The Demons pull on shoulder pads for the first time Thursday and have their first full pads practice on Saturday. The first extended scrimmage is Saturday, Aug. 12, with another wrapping up camp on Saturday, Aug. 19.



Thomas has 46 returning lettermen, including 26 who started at least once during the injury-riddled 2016 season. Several newcomers, including some true freshmen, are projected for significant roles in 2017.

After visits to nearby Louisiana Tech and Grambling for NSU's two non-conference games opening the season, the Demons begin Southland Conference action at home Sept. 16 when Lamar visits.