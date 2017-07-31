NSU Reports to Preseason Camp

MISSING: Michael Darnell Sr., 54, stands about 5'7" tall and weighs 160 pounds.More >>
MISSING: Michael Darnell Sr., 54, stands about 5'7" tall and weighs 160 pounds.More >>
Youths can get backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and school uniforms.More >>
Youths can get backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and school uniforms.More >>
Temperatures stay below average for this time of yearMore >>
Temperatures stay below average for this time of yearMore >>
His sister says he was shot twice in the chest when he confronted two men who tried to steal their mother's purse.More >>
His sister says he was shot twice in the chest when he confronted two men who tried to steal their mother's purse.More >>
He is blind in one eye and suffers from seizures.More >>
He is blind in one eye and suffers from seizures.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Friday night the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher and Principal of the Year.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Friday night the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher and Principal of the Year.More >>
A familiar scam is going around again, officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware.More >>
A familiar scam is going around again, officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware.More >>
What some might describe as a love triangle reportedly led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy and critically wounded a man, authorities say.More >>
What some might describe as a love triangle reportedly led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy and critically wounded a man, authorities say.More >>
A Northwest Louisiana man was hurt in a wreck that claimed the life of a Texas resident.More >>
A Northwest Louisiana man was hurt in a wreck that claimed the life of a Texas resident.More >>
Authorities say a Marshall, Texas, man is the person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night.More >>
Authorities say a Marshall, Texas, man is the person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night.More >>