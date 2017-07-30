Shreveport investigators seek help finding missing man

MISSING: Michael Darnell Sr., 54, stands about 5'7" tall, weighs 160 pounds and last was seen wearing a black shirt, denim shorts and white shoes. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport authorities are on the lookout for a man who left the residence where he was staying and never came back.

Investigators say Michael Darnell Sr., 54, last was seen about 5 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street in Shreveport.

Authorities think Darnell, who has medical issues that affect his memory, walked away from the home.

He stands about 5'7" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Darnell last was seen wearing a black shirt, denim shorts and white shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7221 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

