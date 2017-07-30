Back-to-school bash to help 1,000+ Red River Parish families

Students in more than 1,000 Red River Parish families can get some help Monday preparing for the new school year.

A back-to-school bash will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that day in the Red River High School gymnasium.

Youths can get a backpack and school supplies. They also can get a free haircut and school uniforms.

Information from area agencies will be available to their parents.

United Way of Northwest Louisiana reports that 48 percent of Red River Parish residents are struggling financially.

The back-to-school bash is being sponsored by United Way and Red River School District.

Aug. 9 is students first day of classes for the 2017-18 school year.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.