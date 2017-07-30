Authorities seek help finding man who went for a walk

MISSING: Troy McClure, 32, of Camden, Ark., stands 5'8" tall, weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He last was seen July 23 leaving a home on Nevada County Road 49 near Nevada County Road 5. (Source: Nevada County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Southwest Arkansas are asking for help finding a man with medical conditions who went for a walk and never returned.

Troy McClure, 32, of Camden, Ark., stands 5'8" tall, weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is blind in his left eye, has disabilities with his taste and smell and suffers from seizures due to a brain injury, authorities said.

McClure last was seen leaving a residence on Nevada County Road 49 near Nevada County Road 5 about 16 miles southeast of Hope, Ark., sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m. July 23, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office reports.

Family members reported him missing about 12:30 p.m. the same date.

Nevada County sherif's deputies searched July 23-24 in the area where McClure last was seen.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call the Nevada County Sheriff's Office at (870) 887-2616.

