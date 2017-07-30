NWLA man hurt in wreck that claimed life of ETX resident

A Northwest Louisiana man was hurt in a wreck that claimed the life of a Texas resident.

It happened at 7:13 p.m. Saturday on Texas Highway 31 about 11.5 miles east of Tyler, Texas.

Preliminary investigation shows 25-year-old Marco Antonio Ponce-Luna, of Greenwood, LA, was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa east on Highway 31 and trying to turn left into a private driveway when the collision happened, authorities said.

The Versa collided in the westbound lane with 2015 Jeep Wrangler being driven west by 23-year-old Megan Mathis, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.

A passenger in the Nissan Versa identified as 24-year-old Nhi Tran, of Tyler, Texas, was pronounced dead a few hours later at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler.

Ponce-Luna also was taken to that hospital for treatment.

Mathis and her passenger, 20-year-old Johnetta Preston, of Tyler, were treated at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler and released.

