Police: Stray bullet may have killed 5-year-old sitting in car

Keuntrel Rayshun Knight, 20, of Shreveport, one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder

What some might describe as a love triangle reportedly led to gunfire that killed a 5-year-old boy and critically wounded a man, authorities said.

Bossier City police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Southern Living Mobile Home Park on East Texas Street about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at a mobile home to find the child and 29-year-old Reese Williams had been shot.

Police Sgt. Joel Frentress said it was Williams who drove his car to the mobile home with three children in the back seat.

Williams was upset about a woman he believed was inside the mobile home, Frentress said.

Williams went inside and, a short time later, a dispute between him and 20-year-old Keuntrel Rayshun Knight turned violent and spilled outside, the police spokesman continued.

Knight, of the 6900 block of Arizona Avenue in Shreveport, then allegedly shot Williams several times.

"I believe the adult was shot in the upper torso and then somewhere around the upper leg," Frentress said.

Detectives think it possibly was a stray bullet that hit the 5-year-old boy as he was sitting in the back seat of Williams' car.

"At some point after the child left the scene, he passed away," Frentress said.

A neighbor said he posted on Facebook Live right after the shooting.

"I was inside when it happened. ... I heard the five gunshots," Sean Minter said.

"I came outside and I stopped right here because I wasn't going down there."

Knight still was at the mobile home when police arrived.

"The suspect actually called 911, as well as some of the residents around," Frentress added.

Detectives arrested Knight at the scene on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

He now is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Prison at Plain Dealing.

No bond has been set.

