Boy, 5, fatally wounded in Bossier City shooting

Two men were shot during a domestic disturbance Sunday morning on E Texas (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A 5-year-old boy has died from wounds suffered in a shooting overnight in Bossier City that left a second victim in critical condition.

Officers were called to the Southern Living Mobile Home Park on E. Texas St.around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after police received reports of multiple gunshots in the area. When officers got to the mobile home, they found the child and 29-year old Reese Williams had each been shot multiple times.

A third male was taken into custody at the scene, detectives say the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Keuntrel Knight at the scene. He is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting.

