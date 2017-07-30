Bossier Police investigating double shooting

Two men were shot during a domestic disturbance Sunday morning on E Texas (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Bossier City Police are investigating a shooting that left two males in critical condition.

According to police, they were called out to the Southern Living Mobile Home Park on E. Texas St. around 1:30 Sunday morning after they received calls about multiple gunshots heard. When officers got to the mobile home, they found two males with multiple gunshot wounds.

The two males are at University Health being treated. A third male was taken into custody at the scene, detectives say the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance.

Police are still investigating. No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.