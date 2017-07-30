Man shot outside restaurant on Kings Highway - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man shot outside restaurant on Kings Highway

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: KSLA) (Source: KSLA)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating a late night shooting on Saturday.

Police got the call just before 11:30 p.m. to a shooting outside the El Compadre Mexican Restaurant. 

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, after the shooting the gunmen fled. 

The victim is being sent to a Shreveport hospital. No word on his condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly