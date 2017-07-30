Man shot outside restaurant on Kings Highway

(Source: KSLA)
Caddo & Bossier Parish
Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.More >> Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.More >> SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
Shreveport police are investigating a late night shooting on Saturday.
Police got the call just before 11:30 p.m. to a shooting outside the El Compadre Mexican Restaurant.
According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, after the shooting the gunmen fled.
The victim is being sent to a Shreveport hospital. No word on his condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.