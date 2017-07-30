Man shot outside restaurant on Kings Highway

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating a late night shooting on Saturday.

Police got the call just before 11:30 p.m. to a shooting outside the El Compadre Mexican Restaurant.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, after the shooting the gunmen fled.

The victim is being sent to a Shreveport hospital. No word on his condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.