At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison County.

It happened at 9 p.m. on Hwy 80 at of Sabine Lumber/Stephens Road, according to the Texas Department of Safety. That's just east of Hallsville, Texas.

Troopers are on the scene now.

Information is limited. No word on the cause of the crash or how many people involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.