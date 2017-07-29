Authorities identify ETX man killed in collision near Hallsville

A Marshall, Texas, man is the person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says he is 31-year-old Marlon Moore.

The wreck happened about 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 80 at Stephens Road & Sabine Lumber CO about 2 miles east of Hallsville, Texas.

Moore was driving a Toyota SUV west on U.S. 80 when it struck a pickup head on, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital.

Information about the extent of that person's injuries is not yet available.

