Shreveport firefighters are working to extinguish a vacant house fire on Saturday night, according to dispatch.

Fire crews got the call just before 10 p.m. with reports of a fire at the corner of East 73 St. and Southern Avenue. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in 15 minutes. No one was injured.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

