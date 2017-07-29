'Big Rose' Football Camp at BTW High School draws large crowd

Several former NFL players that took out the time to mentor and coach kids in Shreveport on Saturday.

The Roosevelt Collins Football camp was held today at Booker T. Washington. The Lions' Den was packed with young athletes itching for action and the old pros gave them everything they were looking for and more.

Over 300 athletes were in attendance learning from guys with over 45 years of NFL experience. Guys like Coach Byron Williams, a former New York Giant Wide Receiver from Texarkana. Coach Preston, Epps, Clifford and Charles.

"You know when I look back at it playing for coach James Carter with basketball and playing for coach Pennywell and playing for coach Don Shula and playing for Jimmy Johnson," said Roosevelt Collins."

Head Coach Mike Greene was in the building and plenty Booker T. Washington alumni were on hand supporting the event.

So many guys in attendance for one cause and that's bridging the gap. Roosevelt is happy for the turnout.

The one thing that stands out is that we all had adverse situations that we had to overcome and as men, not everybody's going to make it to the NFL," Collins said. "Almost less than 1 percent makes it. But the thing about it is everybody's going to be a father one day so what do you tell your kid when times get hard?So you have to learn those things as you are a young man and as you get older you know how to deal with adversity and how to overcome adverse situations."

Collins said he hopes to see everyone again at next year's camp.

