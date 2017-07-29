'Big Rose' Football Camp at BTW High School draws large crowd

A familiar scam is going around again, officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware.More >>
A familiar scam is going around again, officials with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware.More >>
Shreveport police are searching for the shooters in an afternoon shots fired call.More >>
Authorities in Panola County are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead and another injured.More >>
A cold front has pushed through the area and we'll see clearing skies overnight. More importantly, cooler and drier air will move in. this will allow lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s to near 90.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Friday night the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher and Principal of the Year.More >>
Could 'Hollywood South' be right on the verge of a renaissance, of sorts? The answer is a resounding yes, at least according to the local film industry's most ardent supporters.More >>
People from law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organizations, and social service providers from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi attended the South Central US Human Trafficking Conference at LSUS.More >>
On Friday, officials announced that the Barksdale Air Show will not be held in 2018 — but it will continue.More >>
A Shreveport police officer is now in police custody and placed on departmental leave after he allegedly viewed multiple criminal histories for personal reasons.More >>
A group of Shreveport residents is getting together in support of local businesses.More >>