Shreveport police investigating shots fired in Queensborough

Shreveport police are searching for the shooters in an afternoon shots fired call.

Officers received the call just before 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon to a home on Hardy Street. That's in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

Police on the scene said nine shots were fired from a vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire.

One person was sent to a Shreveport hospital following the incident. Police say that it was to avoid the gunshots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

